Watchlist season is here! The East-West Shrine Bowl kicks off festivities with a listing of the top 1000 college players eligible for the postseason game after this season. Six Hokies make the cut, with four of them first-year players out of the Transfer Portal. Let's take a look.

After a standout career at Georgia Southern, Canteen joins the Hokies with hopes of playing on a bigger stage - and potentially getting a shout for the NFL Draft. He should be a member of a strong cornerback rotation along with Dorian Strong (also on this list) and Mansoor Delaane.

A tall, lanky wide receiver on the outside, Felton's height should give him the ability to be a deep threat for the Hokies, while his skillset gets some rough edges rounded off after a couple years in FCS.

Jennings should be the Hokies' No. 1 receiver this year. He started his career at West Virginia - transferring early enough to just miss out on the chance to play against VT at two different schools before joining the Hokies - and has been a standout for the Monarchs. He should be the missing piece to the passing attack.



Lane was an electric playmaker in Middle Tennessee's upset win against Miami last Fall, and bringing that type of playmaking ability to the slot is precisely what the doctor ordered for a Virginia Tech team that had speed but little wiggle in the role.

A returning starter on the OL, Moore is the only player with that description who was consistently good last season. If he can help raise the level of the players around him, the Hokies have a chance for massive improvement on offense.

Strong was a top performer as an underclassman, and then missed most of last year with injury. His healthy return should improve the Hokies' secondary immediately. A natural in man coverage, he's added to his game as he's gained experience.