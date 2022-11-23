Silas Dzansi invited to NFLPA Bowl
With the season coming to a sudden end, the outgoing Hokies are earning their chances to impress scouts.
Safety Chamarri Conner has already accepted his invitation to the Reese's Senior Bowl, and now offensive lineman Silas Dzansi will also get to perform in a post-grad game to earn his trip to the NFL Draft. He has received an invite to the NFLPA Bowl, which takes place Jan. 28 in the Rose Bowl.
Originally a member of Virginia Tech's 2016 class, Dzansi did a postgrad year at Fork Union and enrolled for the Spring term in 2017. He redshirted that season, then contributed the subsequent five years - with full-time starting gigs in 2019 and this past season, when healthy - primarily as a left tackle.
While he was only occasionally more than a part-time contributor, he broke out this season, and should have a chance to be drafted as an interior offensive lineman.
