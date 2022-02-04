Signing Day superlatives
With Virginia Tech's Class of 2022 now fully in the books (pending any late-rising surprises), it's time to take stock of the group.
It won't quite go down as the first recruiting class under Brent Pry - the group assembled in the midst of a coaching change always has shared credit between outgoing and incoming - but it gives plenty of indication as to the philosophy this group intends to operate under, as well as the new staff's ability to close the deal.
Signees by state
|State
|Number
|Stars/commit
|
Virginia
|
12*
|
3.0
|
Georgia
|
3
|
3.0
|
Maryland
|
2
|
3.0
|
South Carolina
|
2
|
2.5
|
Massachusetts
|
1
|
3.0
|
Pennsylvania
|
1
|
3.0
|
Texas
|
1
|
3.0
|
Floriida
|
1
|
0.0
