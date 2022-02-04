 HokieHaven - Signing Day superlatives
Signing Day superlatives

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Editor
@sullivti
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

With Virginia Tech's Class of 2022 now fully in the books (pending any late-rising surprises), it's time to take stock of the group.

It won't quite go down as the first recruiting class under Brent Pry - the group assembled in the midst of a coaching change always has shared credit between outgoing and incoming - but it gives plenty of indication as to the philosophy this group intends to operate under, as well as the new staff's ability to close the deal.

Signees by state
State Number Stars/commit

Virginia

12*

3.0

Georgia

3

3.0

Maryland

2

3.0

South Carolina

2

2.5

Massachusetts

1

3.0

Pennsylvania

1

3.0

Texas

1

3.0

Floriida

1

0.0
*Unsigned DT Malachi Madison is not included
