Signing Day superlatives

With Virginia Tech's Class of 2022 now fully in the books (pending any late-rising surprises), it's time to take stock of the group.

It won't quite go down as the first recruiting class under Brent Pry - the group assembled in the midst of a coaching change always has shared credit between outgoing and incoming - but it gives plenty of indication as to the philosophy this group intends to operate under, as well as the new staff's ability to close the deal.