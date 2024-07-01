Yesterday afternoon, the Hokies added yet another piece to the 2025 class in Rocky Point (N.C.) defensive end Sherrod Henderson.

The 6-4, 210-pounder is a three-star ranked the No. 34 weakside defensive end nationally and the No. 13 rising senior in the Tar Heel State. He became the Hokies' 13th commitment, and just the fourth out-of-state player to join the fold. As a 5.7 "high three-star," he is in the top half of VT's class from a rankings perspective.

With his commitment, the Hokies' class climbs to No. 44 nationally, in a tie with South Florida (though the Bulls have almost twice as many pledges as the Hokies). For practically the first time in this cycle - and the first during the recent run of commits - the Hokies have more commits than multiple teams ranked ahead of them.

Stay tuned for much more to come on Henderson's commitment.