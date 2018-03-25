Alabama, Clemson, Nebraska, Ohio State, South Carolina, and Tennessee are the other contenders for the four-star in-state prospect from Norfolk (Va.) Maury.

Virginia Tech was one of the first programs to offer, and with the likes of Florida and Maryland eliminated from contention, only Tennessee remains among those who got into the door early. That the Vols - along with Nebraska, among his favorites - made a coaching change this offseason can be considered a blessing and a curse for the other favorites. Florida State, Georgia, Oklahoma, and West Virginia are among the others that have offered but didn't make the cut.

Initially a class of 2020 prospect, Jones transferred across town from Virginia Beach Bishop Sullivan in order to facilitate an acceleration of his academic path, reclassifying to the Class of 2019. Without that change, he probably would have had an even more impressive offer list.

In his new age cohort, Jones is the No. 118 overall prospect and No. 14 cornerback nationally, and the No. 4 rising senior in the Commonwealth of Virginia. At 6-1, 165, he has the long, lanky build that VT likes in its defensive backs, and of course he comes from an area that has been an important recruiting hotbed for the Orange and Maroon.