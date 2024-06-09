The 6-2, 185-pounder, seen primarily as a safety by the Hokies' staff - though capable of playing wide receiver or other positions in college - is a three-star ranked the No. 29 player in the state for the 2025 class.

At the conclusion of his official visit this weekend, Woodberry Forest (Va.) School 2025 athlete Sheldon Robinson picked the Orange and Maroon.

Robinson becomes the sixth player to commit to Virginia Tech's class, and fifth from the Commonwealth (only the first commit, Texas quarterback Kelden Ryan, hails from outside the bounds of the state). While he is the lowest-ranked of the group thus far, his status as a star player for one of the top private schools in Virginia will certainly give him plenty of opportunity to be seen and scouted over the course of the next eight months.

His commitment, the first for VT since mid-March, bumps the class up to No. 56 nationally. Only Michigan and Florida State (Nos. 40 and 44, respectively) have higher rankings with six or fewer commitments (five for the Wolverines, four for the Noles).

