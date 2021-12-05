Shawn Quinn hired to Hokies’ staff

While the specifics of the role have not been announced, Shawn Quinn will be a member of Virginia Tech’s inaugural coaching staff under Brent Pry.

BLACKSBURG – Virginia Tech head football coach Brent Pry announced Sunday that former Savannah State head coach Shawn Quinn has joined his coaching staff.





Pry and Quinn previously collaborated at Georgia Southern in 2010 when Pry served as defensive coordinator and Quinn worked as the linebackers coach. The duo also worked together at Louisiana-Lafayette from 2002-06 in the same roles.





Quinn has spent the past three years as the head coach of Savannah State where he led the Tigers to a 16-6 record after transitioning from the FCS level to NCAA Division II. Quinn’s squad went 8-2 in 2021, the program’s most victories in 26 years as Tigers finished eighth in NCAA Division II in total defense (249.8 ypg). Due to COVID-19, Savannah State did not play a fall season in 2020. The Tigers played went 1-1 during a two-game 2021 spring schedule in 2021.





In 2019, Quinn piloted the program to a 7-3 record, the team’s first winning record since 1998. Quinn also became just the second head coach in the program’s 100-year history to record a winning season in his first year as head coach. He guided Savannah State to a 5-0 record in the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference en route to the SIAC East Division title. Quinn was named the 2019 Black College Sports Network Coach of the Year after the Tigers finished the season ranked No. 8 in the Boxtorow HBCU Top 10 Poll. The Tigers posted the conference’s top scoring defense in 2019 at 21.1 ppg.





Under Quinn’s leadership, the Tigers boasted 15 all-conference players in two full seasons of competition, including 2019 conference freshman of the year RB Einaj Carter. Prior to being named the 26th head coach in Savannah State history, Quinn served as the defensive coordinator and linebackers coach for the Tigers during the 2018 season. His defense finished the year third in FCS in pass defense (138.5 ypg).





Quinn worked as a defensive analyst at The Citadel during the 2017 season where he assisted with defensive game-planning and opponent preparation. He also ran analysis on opponent tendencies during his time with the Bulldogs. He worked as assistant head coach/defensive coordinator at Tennessee Tech in 2016. Under Quinn, the Golden Eagles improved their scoring defense by 7.2 ppg from the 2015 season, including an 11.0-ppg improvement in conference play.





Before arriving at Tennessee Tech, Quinn spent three years as the defensive coordinator and linebackers coach at Western Carolina (2013-15). He held the same roles at Charleston Southern in 2012. Quinn served as linebackers coach and recruiting coordinator at Georgia Southern from 2010-11, where he worked under Pry during his first season. Prior to that stop, Quinn worked as the co-defensive coordinator at Northwestern State in 2009.





Quinn served as the defensive ends coach at LSU during the 2008 season where he helped DE Tyson Jackson earn second-team All-SEC honors. Jackson was the third overall pick in the 2009 NFL Draft by Kansas City. Prior to his time in Baton Rouge, Quinn served as the defensive line coach at Louisiana-Lafayette from 2002-08, working under Pry from 2002-06.





Quinn’s collegiate coaching career began in 1999 as a graduate assistant at Tennessee where he worked with the offensive line and special teams. Quinn was part of the staff that led the Volunteers to the 2001 SEC East Division title and three bowl appearances after beginning his coaching career in the collegiate ranks.





A four-year starter on the defensive line at Carson-Newman, he helped lead the Eagles to four straight conference championships. Quinn graduated in 1995 with a degree in history and political science. He then earned his master’s degree in 1998 from Lincoln Memorial.