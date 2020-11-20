HokieHaven - Shawn Asbury flips to Boston College

Virginia Tech's recruiting class of 2021 is down a member today. Stafford (Va.) North Stafford cornerback Shawn Asbury has flipped to Boston College.

The 5-11, 175-pounder picked the Hokies in June, as part of a run that saw the Orange and Maroon look to re-establish itself as a recruiting power on home turf. However, the domino effect never truly came to fruition, and the Hokies couldn't hold on when other programs began to show interest.

The Eagles offered Asbury shortly after his Virginia Tech commitment.

The two-star prospect played through recovery from a knee surgery as a junior, and plans to forgo his senior high school season - which has been moved to the Spring - and enroll early at BC. He is a teammate of 2022 running back target Tevin White, who surprised by not including Virginia Tech in his top six earlier this month.

The decommitment drops the Hokies to 21 pledges in the class, though it does not change VT's position in the Rivals.com Team Recruiting Rankings. The Hokies remain in 41st position.