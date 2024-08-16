PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry03RUJITUswTldSJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTdFQkhNSzBOV1InLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago football

Shamarius Peterkin is a Hokie!

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Editor
@sullivti
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

Virginia Tech's hot Summer on the recruiting trail has netter another mmajor commitment. Four-star receiver/athlete Shamarius Peterkin is in!

Peterkin picked the Hokes over North Carolina, NC State and several others. He saw both in-state schools on official visits in June, following his trip to Blacksburg the first weekend of that month.

The 6-3, 170-pounder is one of the three highest-ranked prospects in the class, joining in-state linebacker Brett Clatterbaugh and defensive tackle Christian Evans. All are 5.8 four-star prospects ranked outside the Rivals250. With his pledge, the Hokies' 16-man class rises six spots to No. 50 nationally, in a tie with Oklahoma State.

• See the Virginia Tech recruiting class and Rivals.com Team Recruiting Rankings with Peterkin in the fold.
• Take a look at his junior highlight reel.
• See Peterkin break down his decision to commit to the Hokies.

Stay tuned for much more to come on Peterkin's commitment.

