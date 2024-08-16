Virginia Tech's hot Summer on the recruiting trail has netter another mmajor commitment. Four-star receiver/athlete Shamarius Peterkin is in!

Peterkin picked the Hokes over North Carolina, NC State and several others. He saw both in-state schools on official visits in June, following his trip to Blacksburg the first weekend of that month.

The 6-3, 170-pounder is one of the three highest-ranked prospects in the class, joining in-state linebacker Brett Clatterbaugh and defensive tackle Christian Evans. All are 5.8 four-star prospects ranked outside the Rivals250. With his pledge, the Hokies' 16-man class rises six spots to No. 50 nationally, in a tie with Oklahoma State.

