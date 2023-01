With the recruiting Class of 2023 mostly in the books, let's take a final look at the signees' film.

Powell (Tenn.) wide receiver Ayden Greene was one of the later commits in the class. The 6-1, 166-pounder is a three-star ranked the No. 17 prospect in Tennessee and No. 71 receiver nationally. Already enrolled on campus, what does his final year's film show at the high school level?