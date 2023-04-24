The depth behind Grant Wells and Kyron Drones is suddenly thin. Redshirt freshman Devin Farrell is the second quarterback of the day to announce his departure from Blacksburg.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler!

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0ienh4IiBkaXI9 Imx0ciI+PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL1NpSDFScU52THEiPnBpYy50 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9TaUgxUnFOdkxxPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IERldiAoQERl djFuRmFycmVsbCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9EZXYx bkZhcnJlbGwvc3RhdHVzLzE2NTA1NjI4MDA4ODY5MDI3ODQ/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QXByaWwgMjQsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8 c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNv bS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2 Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Farrell joins rising sophomore Tahj Bullock in leaving the program, and now the Hokies' scholarship quarterbacks were all recruited as transfers (Wells and Drones) or high school prospects (true freshmen Pop Watson and Dylan Wittke) by the current staff. Farrell committed to VT under the Justin Fuente regime but signed after the coaching change that brought Brent Pry to VT. Farrell did not see the field as a true freshman in the Fall, but was expected to be Virginia Tech's No. 3 quarterback this season. With Wells and Drones topping the depth chart, it's down to Watson or Wittke to step up and be the next guy on the field if they're unable to go - or in late-game situations when the result is already decided. With Farrell's departure, the depth by class looks like this:

2023 Eligibility Fr. So. Jr. Sr. Brody Jones*, W Kyron Drones Ben Locklear, W Grant Wells Jackson Sigler*, W





William Watson* Dylan Wittke*

While the trio of walk-ons (two of whom don't arrive until the Summer) can provide practice depth, the Hokies would like to keep Wells and Drones healthy and available as much as possible. Going forward, Wells still has the opportunity to take advantage of the Covid season and potentially return in 2024, though the expectation is that the job belongs to Drones in that season and beyond. Class of 2024 commitment Davi Belfort should have the opportunity to redshirt during his true freshman season - giving a year of separation from the players in the 2023 class - but he is considered the long-term answer at the position. Farrell is the third Hokie to leave the team since the conclusion of spring practice, with defensive back Elijah Howard announcing his exit over the weekend.