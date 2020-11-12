HokieHaven - Sean Pedulla officially signs with the Hokies

Sean Pedulla officially signs with the Hokies
Just a few weeks after becoming the first player to commit in Virginia Tech's basketball Class of 2021, Sean Pedulla is now signed.
The 6-1, 170-pounder is a three-star ranked the No. 31 point guard prospect nationally. He plays his high school ball at Edmond (Okla.) Memorial and on the AAU club with Buddy's Ballers.
Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.
Pedulla remains the only member of Virginia Tech's 202 class to this point, although the coaching staff will certainly continue to pursue players along the wing and in the frontcourt both during the early Signing Period and into the late signing period in April.
The program is set to graduate point guard Wabissa Bede along with incoming grad-transfers Cartier Diarra (a wing from Kansas State) and Cordell Pemsl (a forward from Iowa) at the conclusion of the 2020-21 season. Of course, in the post-pandemic - or mid-pandemic - world, there is plenty of flexibility in eligibility and scholarship numbers for the next couple seasons.
Chat about this story and all things Hokies and Hokie recruiting on our premium message board, The Gobbler!