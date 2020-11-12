HokieHaven - Sean Pedulla officially signs with the Hokies

Just a few weeks after becoming the first player to commit in Virginia Tech's basketball Class of 2021, Sean Pedulla is now signed. The 6-1, 170-pounder is a three-star ranked the No. 31 point guard prospect nationally. He plays his high school ball at Edmond (Okla.) Memorial and on the AAU club with Buddy's Ballers.

"We are thrilled to have Sean join us here at Virginia Tech," Young said. "He comes from a well-coached Edmond Memorial program in Oklahoma by coach Shane Cowherd. We enjoyed watching him compete this summer with his AAU team, Buddy Buckets. He embodies everything we want here at Virginia Tech – tough, hardworking, selfless, skilled and smart. He comes from a big family full of great people who will support him and our program every step of the way. Sean's 'point-guard mentality' shows up not only on the court, but off the court, and in the classroom. We are all extremely excited about this addition to our program and Hokies fans should be, too." — HokieSports.com

Pedulla remains the only member of Virginia Tech's 202 class to this point, although the coaching staff will certainly continue to pursue players along the wing and in the frontcourt both during the early Signing Period and into the late signing period in April. The program is set to graduate point guard Wabissa Bede along with incoming grad-transfers Cartier Diarra (a wing from Kansas State) and Cordell Pemsl (a forward from Iowa) at the conclusion of the 2020-21 season. Of course, in the post-pandemic - or mid-pandemic - world, there is plenty of flexibility in eligibility and scholarship numbers for the next couple seasons.