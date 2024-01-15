Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler !

BLACKSBURG – Virginia Tech's Sean Pedulla has been named ACC player of the week for men's basketball games played Jan. 8-14 as announced by the league office Monday afternoon. It's his first ACC player of the week nod and the second ACC weekly honor of the season for the Hokies (Lynn Kidd).

Pedulla averaged a conference-best 32.5 points per game last week during the Hokies' 1-1 homestand. The junior point guard twice set a career high in points, including 32 in Tech's first ranked win of the season, 87-72, over No. 21 Clemson, Wednesday night. Pedulla poured in 19 points in the opening stanza, which fueled the Hokies to a 53-44 lead at the break. It was just the third time ever that Tech scored 53 points in a half against an ACC foe. Pedulla added seven assists and a career-high four steals against the Tigers.

On Saturday vs. Miami, Pedulla recorded his second career double-double behind career bests in points (33) and rebounds (10). He scored nine straight points for VT en route to building the Hokies' largest lead of the game (30-21) with 1:48 to go in the first half. Pedulla became the second Tech men's basketball player to have back-to-back 30-point outings since 2004, joining former teammate Grant Basile who did so last season.

He knocked down an ACC-best 11 threes for the week and went a perfect 10 for 10 from the line. Pedulla's 33 points are tied for the most in a single game by an ACC player this season.

Over the last three games, Pedulla has scored 91 points. He became the first ACC player to score at least 91 points against league opposition in a three-game span since Boston College's Jerome Robinson in Feb. 2018.

Tech is set for the 157th all-time meeting with Virginia, Wednesday at 7 p.m. inside John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville. Doug Sherman (play-by-play) and Seth Greenberg (analyst) will have the call on ESPNU. It will be the first of two regular-season meetings in the Commonwealth Clash presented by Smithfield.