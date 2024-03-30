Recently, Virginia Tech joined conference rival North Carolina and 22 other programs including national Power Four competitors such as Southern Cal and Texas A&M, in offering physical, game-breaking four-star Class of 2025 outside linebacker Herbert Scroggins, a 6-foot-3, 233-pounder of Benedictine Military School in Savannah, GA.

"The (offer) was another blessing. I'm just grateful and thankful to God for this opportunity," he told Hokie Haven.