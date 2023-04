Virginia Tech offered Mount Healthy (Ohio) 2025 safety Jaimier Scott in mid-March, just days before he took an unofficial visit to Blacksburg for a spring practice.

Heading to SWVA along with a couple teammates (JJ Etheridge and Jahmeir Spain), Scott got to get a first taste of what Virginia Tech is all about. The trip, part of a tour that took the Cincinnati-area prospects to multiple programs around the region, let him know that that Hokies may well have what he's looking for.