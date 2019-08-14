Saunders remains committed to USF, but Virginia Tech is pushing
Although he’s been committed to South Florida since April, it may not quite be the end of the recruiting road for Jacksonville (Fla.) First Coast 2020 receiver Tyree Saunders.
The 6-1, 175-pounder took an unofficial visit to Virginia Tech in late July. He remains committed to USF, but the Hokies are hoping to change that.
Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news