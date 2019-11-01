News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-01 11:15:32 -0500') }} football Edit

Saunders enjoys his first gameday experience in Blacksburg

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
@sullivti
Editor
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

Virginia Tech's thrilling overtime win against North Carolina didn't mark the first time Jacksonville (Fla.) First Coast wide receiver Tyree Saunders had been on campus. However, it was the first time the three-star took in the gameday atmosphere at Lane Stadium.

He visited over the Summer, seeing what Virginia Tech provides outside of gameday. The 6-1, 175-pounder then picked the Hokies early this Fall. Getting to town to see what it would look like in a totally different state was a priority for him.

It lived up to expectations.

"It was awesome man; super awesome," he said. "It was my first game day experience."

Saunders with VT linebacker and Jacksonville native Chamarri Conner.
Saunders with VT linebacker and Jacksonville native Chamarri Conner. (Courtesy Tyree Saunders)

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}