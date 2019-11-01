Virginia Tech's thrilling overtime win against North Carolina didn't mark the first time Jacksonville (Fla.) First Coast wide receiver Tyree Saunders had been on campus. However, it was the first time the three-star took in the gameday atmosphere at Lane Stadium.

He visited over the Summer, seeing what Virginia Tech provides outside of gameday. The 6-1, 175-pounder then picked the Hokies early this Fall. Getting to town to see what it would look like in a totally different state was a priority for him.

It lived up to expectations.

"It was awesome man; super awesome," he said. "It was my first game day experience."