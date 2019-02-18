After just one year in Blacksburg, VT safeties coach Tyrone Nix is headed back to more familiar territory in the SEC.

Nix's one year at Virginia Tech was rocky - though largely through no fault of his own, with Mook Reynolds among the projected returning starters to be dismissed from the program before he arrived in town. Still, the Hokies' uncharacteristically poor passing defense (No. 80 in opponents' efficiency) will probably mean that fans don't miss Nix, whether that's his fault or not.

His recruiting expertise the Southeast, particularly the Memphis and Mississippi areas - wasn't a fit with what VT has historically done on the trail, though he was part of trying to change that to give VT more of a presence in what is a talent-rich region. With only one season and less than a calendar year in the position, though, there wasn't much time to make an impact.

Defensive "director of player development" Justin Hamilton is expected to be promoted into the safeties coach role. Hamilton graduated from Virginia Tech following the 2005 season, and had a brief career in the NFL.