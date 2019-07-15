Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

That's particularly true for the Hokies today, with quarterback Ryan Willis earning mention on the Maxwell Award watchlist. The award is nominally given to the best player in college football, but has been specifically tailored to offensive players as the years have gone on. Willis is one of 80 players named to the watchlist.

Watchlist season rolls on, and while the meaningfulness of preseason lists may not be the greatest, they're still noteworthy.

Willis finished No. 51 nationally in pass efficiency last season, completing 213/364 passes (58.5%) for 2,716 yard (7.5 per attempt) with 24 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He also added 354 yards and four touchdowns on the ground.

It stands to reason that Willis's numbers may get even better in 2019. Last year was his first season eligible to play for the Hokies, having transferred after two years at Kansas (with plenty of starting experience for the Jayhawks over those two seasons), initially joining Virginia Tech's program as a walk-on, and redshirting the 2017 season due to transfer regulations. With four of his top five receivers returning and a supporting cast that should be improved overall from last season (on the defensive side of the ball, hopefully providing more support to turn numbers into wins), Willis has the opportunity to make a major impact on the national stage.

Other ACC players on the Maxwell watchlist include:

• Boston College running back AJ Dillon

• Clemson running back Travis Etienne, quarterback Trevor Lawrence, and wide receiver Justyn Ross

• Florida State running back Cam Akers

• Pitt wide receiver Maurice Ffrench

• Virginia quarterback Bryce Perkins

VT will also face Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book in a non-conference game this season.