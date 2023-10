Commitment No. 2 in the 2024 class is here! Gainesville (Fla.) Rock School forward Ryan Jones Jr. is IN!

The 6-9, 230-pounder has frontcourt dimensions, but his skillset allows him to play all over the place. With shooting range, he's a modern-day stretch four. The four-star and No. 67 player in the country is Rivals.com's No. 7 power forward in the class. He joins three-star wing Tyler Johnson in the class. • See the VT 2024 recruiting class with Jones in the fold.

• See Jones's skill with a workout video.

