The 6-3, 230-pound product of Stafford High School in the Lone Star State has had something of a winding recruiting journey: he initially committed to Arizona (with the Hokies finishing as one of the runners-up) early in the Summer, then decommitted from the Wildcats and picked Missouri in August. However, he pulled back from that pledge after the Tigers fired head coach Barry Odom, and took his official visit to Blacksburg over the weekend.

That was enough to convince the No. 68 player in Texas and No. 24 weakside defensive end nationally to become a Hokie. He is the third weekend visitor to pledge to VT, joining fellow defensive end Justin Beadles and offensive lineman Kaden Moore, both of whom jumped into the fold Sunday evening.

He is the 11th overall prospect to commit in the class, and the second defensive end, joining only Beadles at the position. VT will likely take at least one more pass-rusher in the class. In his senior year, the three-star made 73 tackles, 7.0 of them for loss, with 6.0 sacks, and a fumble forced and recovered.

Stay tuned for much more to come on Wooten's commitment.