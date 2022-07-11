Rivals250 LB Ta'Mere Robinson previews his upcoming commitment
The end of Ta'Mere Robinson's recruitment is coming soon but the Rivals250 linebacker out of Pittsburgh (Pa.) Brashear still has a lot to think about. Virginia Tech, Miami, and Penn State are the last contenders standing and Robinson broke down each of them with Rivals.com in the video below as he heads into his decision.
*****
CLASS OF 2023 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State
CLASS OF 2024 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State
TRANSFER PORTAL: Stories/coverage | Message board
*****
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news