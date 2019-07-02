CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State CLASS OF 2021 RANKINGS: Rivals100 | Position | Team | State

QUARTERBACK

All of the quarterbacks that competed at the Five-Star Challenge are committed and I don’t see any flipping.

RUNNING BACK

Bijan Robinson

Bijan Robinson – Ohio State – This appears to be down to Ohio State and Texas and everything I heard at the event led to Robinson ending up in the Buckeyes' class. However, it’s still very close and you can’t count Texas out as he had a great visit there. Jalen Berger – Penn State – Ohio State gets Robinson and Michigan took Blake Corum, so both will be full and Penn State will be a great option for him. The Buckeyes want two backs, so keep an eye out for them here, but I’ll go Nittany Lions right now. DeAndre Boykins (2021) – South Carolina – Family ties make for an early prediction here but North Carolina, Clemson and others will be in the mix.

WIDE RECEIVER

Marc Britt

TIGHT END

Arik Gilbert

Arik Gilbert – Georgia – Alabama and Tennessee are charging hard but I still think the five-star ends up in-state at Georgia. Cam Large – Wisconsin – The Badgers do a good job recruiting Massachusetts, but this could depend on how hard programs such as Georgia push. Hudson Wolfe – Alabama – ‘Bama wants him and the Tide hold off the in-state Vols.

OFFENSIVE LINE

Aaryn Parks

DEFENSIVE LINE

McKinnley Jackson

LINEBACKER

Noah Sewell

DEFENSIVE BACKS