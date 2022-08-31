Rivals Rankings Week: Breaking down the 2024 OL
With the updated Rivals250 being unveiled Tuesday, it's now time to dive into the position rankings. The offensive position rankings are being released today and up next are the offensive linemen.
NEW POSITION RANKINGS: Offensive tackle | Offensive guard | Center | Tight end | Wide receiver | Running back | All-purpose RB | Pro-style QB | Dual-threat QB
*****
RIVALS RANKINGS WEEK
Sunday: Who should be No. 1?
Monday: Five-Star Countdown | Meet the new five-stars
Tuesday: Rivals250 revealed | Biggest risers | Gorney's position-by-position
Wednesday: Offensive position rankings revealed | Teams that should be pleased | Recruiting update on top 25 players | QB rankings spotlight | RB rankings spotlight | WR/TE rankings spotlight
Thursday: Defensive position rankings revealed
Friday: State rankings revealed
*****
NO. 1 AT THE POSITION: Jordan Seaton
The one thing that remained the same in the rankings update is Seaton’s dominance in his class. He hit the offseason hard posting workout updates showing he is in collegiate form as a high school junior. As his strength comes together with the size and continued growth, the sky will be the limit on what Seaton can do on the field.
Seaton has already piled up nearly 40 offers, with programs such as Oregon, Georgia, Virginia Tech, Clemson and Washington being some of the more recent examples.
*****
TWO PROGRAMS TO WATCH: USC and Georgia
There are only three committed Rivals250 offensive linemen, leaving a wide-open market for teams to make big moves. Based off of regional talent and needs going into the 2024 class, watch out for Georgia. The Bulldogs are on Seaton with four-star offensive tackle Daniel Calhoun in their backyard, along with three-star guard Caleb Holmes. Two key targets in the region for Georgia will be Florida’s Eddy Pierre-Louis and South Carolina’s Kam Pringle.
USC is another high-profile program that is in a good position to rack up top linemen going forward. Local four-star guard Eugene Brooks and Washington’s O’Dea four-star guard Isendre Ahfua have already been offered by the Trojans. California four-star offensive tackles Deandre Carter and Brandon Baker will be fought over among Pac-12 programs and those lucky enough to be able to recruit nationally.
*****
THREE PROSPECTS TO WATCH
Moore took over the top spot at tackle jumping past Deandre Carter, Daniel Calhoun and Kam Pringle for the honors. Moore played right tackle for Indiana’s New Palestine High School last fall, proving he’s above the line on all the metrics.
Gifted with size and strength, Moore is also athletic, composed and a finisher on plays. He has surpassed the 20-offer milestone, with programs in the Big Ten and ACC already in on him. SEC teams will likely jump on the bandwagon this fall.
*****
Lambert is consistently excellent with his run blocking skills. He plays with great pad level, hand placement and drive, constantly moving the line of scrimmage downfield with him. If Catholic Memorial airs it out a little more this season allowing Lambert to showcase his pass-pro, he could be a fast riser up the board. Stanford, Wisconsin, LSU and Michigan State are a few of the recent teams to offer Lambert.
*****
After playing the 2021 season with Mississippi’s Madison-Ridgeland Academy, a bigger spotlight will be on Lewis this fall when he suits up with IMG Academy. The Ascenders play a national schedule allowing for more high-profile matchups with greater opportunities for Lewis to shine against top defenders. SEC programs are all over Lewis and the more coaches see him, the quicker his offer sheet will balloon.