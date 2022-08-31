With the updated Rivals250 being unveiled Tuesday, it's now time to dive into the position rankings. The offensive position rankings are being released today and up next are the offensive linemen.

NO. 1 AT THE POSITION: Jordan Seaton

The one thing that remained the same in the rankings update is Seaton’s dominance in his class. He hit the offseason hard posting workout updates showing he is in collegiate form as a high school junior. As his strength comes together with the size and continued growth, the sky will be the limit on what Seaton can do on the field. Seaton has already piled up nearly 40 offers, with programs such as Oregon, Georgia, Virginia Tech, Clemson and Washington being some of the more recent examples.

*****

TWO PROGRAMS TO WATCH: USC and Georgia

Eddy Pierre-Louis (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

There are only three committed Rivals250 offensive linemen, leaving a wide-open market for teams to make big moves. Based off of regional talent and needs going into the 2024 class, watch out for Georgia. The Bulldogs are on Seaton with four-star offensive tackle Daniel Calhoun in their backyard, along with three-star guard Caleb Holmes. Two key targets in the region for Georgia will be Florida’s Eddy Pierre-Louis and South Carolina’s Kam Pringle. USC is another high-profile program that is in a good position to rack up top linemen going forward. Local four-star guard Eugene Brooks and Washington’s O’Dea four-star guard Isendre Ahfua have already been offered by the Trojans. California four-star offensive tackles Deandre Carter and Brandon Baker will be fought over among Pac-12 programs and those lucky enough to be able to recruit nationally.

*****

THREE PROSPECTS TO WATCH

Moore took over the top spot at tackle jumping past Deandre Carter, Daniel Calhoun and Kam Pringle for the honors. Moore played right tackle for Indiana’s New Palestine High School last fall, proving he’s above the line on all the metrics. Gifted with size and strength, Moore is also athletic, composed and a finisher on plays. He has surpassed the 20-offer milestone, with programs in the Big Ten and ACC already in on him. SEC teams will likely jump on the bandwagon this fall.

*****

Lambert is consistently excellent with his run blocking skills. He plays with great pad level, hand placement and drive, constantly moving the line of scrimmage downfield with him. If Catholic Memorial airs it out a little more this season allowing Lambert to showcase his pass-pro, he could be a fast riser up the board. Stanford, Wisconsin, LSU and Michigan State are a few of the recent teams to offer Lambert.

*****