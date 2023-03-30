FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The second stop of the Rivals Camp Series was in South Florida last weekend and a bunch of top regional prospects showed out. Here are the five college programs that should be pleased based on what recruits said and how top targets and commits performed.



MIAMI

David Stone

David Stone highlights the list for Miami as the Hurricanes got the five-star IMG prospect on campus Saturday and he plans to return this weekend. The Canes are also impressing Eddy Pierre-Louis, who visited the program on Saturday. Dinellson Exume and Tarrell Greene both report heavy contact with Miami’s coaching staff. Hurricane fans should also track the recruitment of Jimothy Lewis in the coming months, especially because of the IMG connection to South Florida. Stacy Gage is coming off of a recent visit to Miami. That relationship is one to watch with Gage now at St. Thomas Aquinas. Oklahoma, Ohio State, Florida and Colorado are in line to officially host Gage; might Miami be one of his five?

*****

UCF

Riley Trujillo

It seemed like every other prospect at the camp either had an offer from UCF or has been receiving interest from the Knights. Some of the names include Josh Philostin, Josh Alexander-Felton, Dinellson Exume and Ezekiel Marcelin. The biggest prospect on the field with ties to the Knights was quarterback Riley Trujillo. Trujillo committed to UCF the Monday preceding the camp, and then balled out. The three-star gunslinger earned the Golden Ball award for his overall performance at the camp. A 2025 talent in the mix to watch is Hardley Gilmore. Gilmore is a national recruit who might be looking more heavily in-state than out. He and his four-star teammate, quarterback Austin Simmons, may end up being a packaged deal. Gilmore will visit UCF in the coming weeks.

*****

VIRGINIA TECH

Davi Belfort

There were several Virginia Tech targets on hand Sunday, but none bigger than Davi Belfort. The four-star QB committed to the Hokies just days before the camp, and then showed why those skills are headed to the ACC. Belfort was one of the best quarterbacks at the camp, making the best-of-the-best finale. Belfort stood out in every drill and particularly impressed with his arm and footwork during 1-on-1s.

*****

COLORADO

Winston Watkins, Jr.

Walking away with receiver MVP honors, Colorado commit Winston Watkins helped the Buffaloes’ program shine on Sunday. There isn’t a flaw in Watkins’ game. He runs excellent routes, boasts superior hands and has great speed. Watkins does all the basics at an elite level and can turn a run-of-the-mill pass into a spectacular play.

*****

FLORIDA STATE

Will Griffin