Derrell Bailey, Jr.

Bailey has definitely put his name on the Rivals.com radar, and his recruitment is starting to take off. Just minutes after his camp performance Sunday, Colorado offered. Georgia Tech offered him over the weekend as well. He is a defensive end with length and the frame to add weight. He is still raw, and he needs to continue to develop physically and add moves off the ball, but he showed a lot of natural ability Sunday. Bailey has upside and he is likely to be ranked soon.

Power Echols

The linebacker group was loaded with quality prospects and Echols is one that caught our eye. The 2021 prospect doesn’t have any offers as of yet, but with his ability to cover ground in the open field and run with running backs in space, that might not be the case for long. Echols is solidly built and will likely end up playing middle linebacker at the next level.

Kaevon Freshwater

The younger brother of 2019 East Carolina signee Traveon Freshwater, Kaevon came in as a rising sophomore prospect who is just starting to appear on the radar of programs. After turning an impressive performance as a defensive tackle, his stock is only likely to continue to rise. The younger Freshwater checked in at 6-foot-2, 256 pounds and will only likely get bigger and stronger as his career moves along. Expect Power Five programs to come calling sooner rather than later.

Mason Garcia

Garcia stood out as soon as the players were separated into position groups. He is a quarterback at 6-foot-4, 215 pounds, so he was one of the bigger quarterbacks competing. Then, once the signal-callers started turning the ball loose, his arm strength immediately drew more attention his way. The ball comes out hot, and on a couple of occasions, Garcia threw some ropes into tight windows that not all quarterbacks can make. He has a handful of offers, but it would be very surprising if his list did not grow substantially in the coming weeks.

Michael Gonzalez Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

Gonzalez turned in a very nice performance against a number top-notch defenders. He already has a few Power Five offers from Virginia Tech, NC State in others, but this was our first chance seeing him live and he didn’t disappoint. Depending on how he continues to develop, he looks like he could play guard or tackle on offensive or perhaps multiple positions on the defensive line as well.

Coleman Jeffcoat

Another big outside receiver, Jeffcoat is a tough, physical prospect with strong hands who knows how to create separation by running crisp routes. He has a lot of potential at a couple other positions as well but Jeffcoat seems locked in on playing receiver at the next level. Florida will host him this weekend for a visit and the Gators could end up being his first offer.

Trai Jones

Jones has placed himself as one of the top offensive linemen in South Carolina after his performance this weekend. He competed at the combine to earn his invite to the camp, then was in the running up until the final reps to earn MVP at his position. Jones has good feet, a good base and he is very strong at the point of attack. He plays some tackle for his high school team, but he will be a guard or center on the next level.

Justin McKithen

McKithen is a cat-quick wide receiver who is tough to stay with in space. He was one of the better wide receivers in the cat-and-mouse drills, and a time or two, he went completely untouched. He has a quick burst and was able to stop and cut on a dime in the open field. His ball skills were solid as well. He is a smaller wideout, so he is built to play inside, and he could be used as a punt returner on the next level too with his skill set.

Stephen Sings

Sings is a weakside end who flashed quickness and speed. He could be recruited as a stand-up linebacker as well, depending on the defensive scheme, but either way, he can get up the field and pressure the quarterback. Sings did not make the final showcase, but he was under strong consideration. He is athletic, he can bend around the corner and his speed gave numerous offensive tackles trouble.

Jaleel Skinner