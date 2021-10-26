Rivals #ACCPoll: Hokies take a tumble
In the absence of major national polls focused on the Atlantic Coast Conference, Rivals publishers have taken upon ourselves to fill the void.
Welcome to the #ACCPoll. The site covering each team in the league has a vote, and Panther-Lair publisher Chris Peak compiles the rankings each week. Here's the latest edition:
1. Wake Forest 192 (10)
2. Pitt 186 (4)
3. Virginia 164
4. NC State 155
5. Clemson 136
6. Louisville 119
7. North Carolina 95
8. Georgia Tech 82
9. FSU 74
10. Syracuse 71
11. Miami 70
12. Boston College 61
13. Virginia Tech 50
14. Duke 15
Virginia Tech comes in second-to-last according to ACC publishers, after coming in sixth a week ago. Losing to Syracuse dropped the Orange and Maroon seven positions, after losing to Pitt didn't ding them at all.
