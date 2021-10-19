Rivals #ACCPoll: Hokies steady in sixth despite setback
In the absence of major national polls focused on the Atlantic Coast Conference, Rivals publishers have taken upon ourselves to fill the void.
Welcome to the #ACCPoll. The site covering each team in the league has a vote, and Panther-Lair publisher Chris Peak compiles the rankings each week. Here's the inaugural edition:
Chat about this story and all things Hokies and Hokie recruiting on our premium message board, The Gobbler!
1. Wake 161 (8)
2. NC State 155 (2)
3. Pitt 150 (1)
4. Clemson 134
5. Virginia 108
6. Virginia Tech 99
7. Boston College 91
8. Georgia Tech 84
9. Louisville 78
10. UNC 65
11. FSU 54
12. Syracuse 33
13. Miami 32
14. Duke 16
Virginia Tech comes in sixth according to ACC publishers, with three Atlantic Division teams ahead, as well as the team that beat the Hokies in Blacksburg last weekend, Pittsburgh.
