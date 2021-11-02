Rivals #ACCPoll: Hokies rebound slightly

In the absence of major national polls focused on the Atlantic Coast Conference, Rivals publishers have taken upon ourselves to fill the void. Welcome to the #ACCPoll. The site covering each team in the league has a vote, and Panther-Lair publisher Chris Peak compiles the rankings each week. Here's the latest edition:

Chat about this story and all things Hokies and Hokie recruiting on our premium message board, The Gobbler!

1 Wake Forest 224 (14) 2 Pitt 198 3 NC State 195 4 Virginia 174 5 Clemson 164 6 Miami 128 7 Syracuse 113 8 North Carolina 106 9 Louisville 104 10 Virginia Tech 94 11 Florida State 67 12 Georgia Tech 53 13 Boston College 44 14 Duke 16

Virginia Tech climbs from 13th to 10th with its win over Georgia Tech (while the Yellow Jackets are now third-from-last). The next opponent, Boston College, is second from the bottom - and Duke comes after that, bringing up the rear of the poll - so the Hokies aren't exactly in a murderer's row section of the schedule. Wake Forest was the unanimous No. 1 this week, after Pittsburgh lost to Miami, and in the process dropped all first-place votes.