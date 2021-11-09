Rivals #ACCPoll: Hokies nearing rock bottom

In the absence of major national polls focused on the Atlantic Coast Conference, Rivals publishers have taken upon ourselves to fill the void. Welcome to the #ACCPoll. The site covering each team in the league has a vote, and Panther-Lair publisher Chris Peak compiles the rankings each week. Here's the latest edition:

Chat about this story and all things Hokies and Hokie recruiting on our premium message board, The Gobbler!

1 Wake Forest 212 (7) 2 Pittsburgh 205 (4) 3 NC State 204 (5) 4 Clemson 168 5 Virginia 159 6 North Carolina 141 7 Miami 134 8 Syracuse 107 9 Louisville 98 10 Boston College 79 11 Florida State 60 12 Virginia Tech 56 13 Georgia Tech 41 14 Duke 16

After a brief rise, the Hokies plummet once more, and just a couple spots separate the Orange and Maroon from the bottom of the rankings. Fortunately, this week's No. 14 team, Duke, visits Lane Stadium this weekend. If ever the Hokies were going to get another win, it would come against the Blue Devils. The margins are very thin to No. 11 Florida State, so a win against the Blue Devils would not only guarantee VT never hits No. 14, it would likely facilitate a move back up the rankings, as well.