Rivals #ACCPoll: Hokies in fifth

In the absence of major national polls focused on the Atlantic Coast Conference, Rivals publishers have taken upon ourselves to fill the void. Welcome to the #ACCPoll. The site covering each team in the league has a vote, and Panther-Lair publisher Chris Peak compiles the rankings each week. Here's the inaugural edition:

Chat about this story and all things Hokies and Hokie recruiting on our premium message board, The Gobbler!

1. Wake 159 (8) 2. Pitt 148 (2) 3. NC State 147 (2) 4. Clemson 128 5. Virginia Tech 117 6. Boston College 115 7. UNC 96 8. Louisville 80 9. Virginia 71 10. Georgia Tech 63 11. Miami 52 12. Duke 30 13. Syracuse 29 14. FSU 24



Virginia Tech comes in fifth according to ACC publishers, with three Atlantic Division teams ahead, as well as Coastal foe Pittsburgh. Clemson and the Hokies are the top two teams who did not garner a first-place vote from any publisher. If Virginia Tech can take care of Notre Dame this weekend - and possibly even if the Hokies fall to the Irish - next weekend's game will likely be between the top two teams in the Coastal, as Pitt is on a bye this weekend. Stay tuned each week for the updated #ACCPoll on HokieHaven.com.