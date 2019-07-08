News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-08 13:13:52 -0500') }} football Edit

Rivals 3-star QB has the Army Black Knights in his Top Four

S5kassib4asadsdiuhjb
Taji Hudson is looking to take a visit to Army West Point (Rivals.com)
A.M. Allan
GBK Sr. Recruiting Analyst

It had already been noted in another Rivals article, that 3-star performer Taji Hudson has narrowed his college choices down to Army, Virginia Tech, ECU, & Coastal CarolinaTo date, the 6-foot-4, 19...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}