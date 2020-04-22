News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-04-22 08:14:06 -0500') }} football Edit

Rivals 3-Star Isaiah Henderson Has ECU Firmly In His Top Three

Rivals 3-Star defensive end Isaiah Henderson has ECU in his top three and breaks down the very latest on his recruitment.
Rivals 3-Star defensive end Isaiah Henderson has ECU in his top three and breaks down the very latest on his recruitment.
Mark Lindsay • PirateIllustrated
Publisher
@Pir8Illustrated

One of the more skilled players in the state of Virginia is Isaiah Henderson out of Salem High in Virginia Beach.The 6-3, 230 pounder plays on both sides of the ball for the Sundevils including ful...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}