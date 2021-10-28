Reid Pulliam is a Hokie!
Virginia Tech added commitment No. 24 this afternoon. Chester (Va.) Life Christian Academy linebacker Reid Pulliam is in.
The 6-2, 222-pounder is a high school teammate of fellow Class of 2022 commit D'Andre Martin at in-state powerhouse Life Christian. He is a three-star unranked at his position or within the state, but liable to move up the rankings on the basis of a strong senior season. His commitment keeps the Hokies locked in as the No. 23 recruiting class nationally, but if and when he moves up the rankings, he could provide a boost down the road.
He narrowed his list to Duke, Maryland, and Virginia Tech prior to his season, then eliminated the Terps during September. After a pair of early-season trips to Blacksburg (for the season opener, and then again when VT took on Notre Dame), he knew being a Hokie was his future.
