BLACKSBURG, Va- The Virginia Tech Hokies fell to the Duke Blue Devils at Cassell Coliseum in a 77-67 loss that resulted in just the Hokies' second loss in their previous seven home games against Duke.

The Hokies were left feeling a little flat Monday night, as Virginia Tech were simply beaten by a better team. No matter how many hands got into the faces of Duke players, they were able to hit shots with ease at times, as Duke compiled 55.4% from the field compared to the Hokies' much less efficient 44.8%.

This was best encapsulated in a just under four-minute stretch where coach Jon Scheyer's squad knocked down four threes and a separate two layups. While the Hokies did respond with points of their own during that stretch, those points felt exasperating, and as if they were always chasing the game.

For Duke, their success can be pinned on two things. For one, they had 26 points off the bench which marked 22 better than Virginia Tech who sat at just four, for two, their rebounding. The effect of not having rebound-heavy wing Mekhi Long has been taped over since his three-game absence, but Monday was a full-blown exposé of how fragile the Hokies are on the glass.

Virginia Tech was outrebounded at a 38-20 pace that ensured the Blue Devils an extra 15 points on second chances.

This is where the biggest discrepancy would be found. After all, Mike Young's side committed 10 fewer turnovers than their Blue Blood opposition, it was just a matter of constantly having to play from behind which you can expect when facing the 7th-ranked team in all the land.

Against many other sides in the ACC, the Hokies would have found a way to squeak this one out. For the most part, the Hokies were able to get good buckets off of well-run plays rather than their formerly erratic nature that oftentimes left fans desiring more. But junior guard Sean Pedulla and senior Hunter Cattoor were left having fits as the two combined for 9-23 on the night.

A mainstay of this Tech offense has been a designed action that sets Cattoor up for an open three down the middle of the key, in which a quick screen in front of Cattoor results from Cattoor sprinting to the top of the key. Thanks to Hunter's quickfire release, he more often than not gets an open shot that typically results in a Hokie's three. Tonight, however, Cattoor did not convert on a single one of those and was left stranded at times to create points.



Three steps forward and a small step back for this Virginia Tech side, who must quickly wipe away the sour memories Monday presented, as up next is an away day to Coral Gables as the Hokies take on the Miami Hurricanes on Saturday at noon.



