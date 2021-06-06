Rashaud Pernell takes in VT
One of Virginia Tech's top targets on campus this weekend was Highland Springs (Va.) 2022 defensive lineman Rashaud Pernell.
Returning for the second time in less than a week, the three-star went from unofficial visit into his scheduled official visit and saw plenty on each trip.
SUBSCRIBE NOW and get Hokie Haven FREE until Aug 10! Take advantage of our VISITS2021 deal here.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news