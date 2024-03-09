The No. 2 safety in the nation, Faheem Delane, is preparing for a series of visits this spring and is working on building out his summer official visit schedule. In today’s Ranking The Contenders, we take a closer look at the programs in pursuit of Delane’s commitment and put them in order as he works toward a decision. MORE: Ten biggest recruiting visits of the weekend | Ranking the contenders for Bryce Davis

Advertisement

1. Ohio State

Ohio State has been the favorite for Delane for a long time but there is still a ways to go before he's ready to end his recruiting process. The Buckeyes are putting together an outstanding class of defensive backs and the current commits are all working hard to make sure Delane jumps on board as well. The Ohio State coaches have done a great job building a strong bond with Delane and making it very clear how he fits into their secondary. He’ll be back in Columbus on March 30. SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH OHIO STATE FANS AT DOTTINGTHEEYES.COM

*****

2. Oregon

Head coach Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks have prioritized Delane, and they're essentially tied with Ohio State at the top of Delane’s recruitment. It's hard to put Oregon second right now because Delane holds it in such high regard but if the Ducks are trailing Ohio State it's only by a little. Delane doesn’t have another visit scheduled to Oregon right now but he will be back in Eugene this spring or summer. That will be a massive opportunity for Oregon to gain vital momentum in his recruitment. SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH OREGON FANS AT DUCKSPORTSAUTHORITY.COM

*****

3. Maryland

The hometown team has been part of Delane's recruitment from Day One and Mike Locksley won't give up on him until he has officially signed elsewhere. Delane has countless connections to the football program and the university in general. He has enjoyed every visit he's taken to the College Park campus and his opportunity to be an impact player immediately is very appealing. Still, it seems like an uphill climb for Maryland at this point. SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH MARYLAND FANS AT TERRAPINSPORTSREPORT.COM

*****

4. Virginia Tech