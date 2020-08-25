Rank the 2020 class: Most likely freshmen to contribute
Virginia Tech's Class of 2020 may not have drawn headlines in terms of star ratings or overall rankings, but there's plenty of potential. A No. 85 national group with only 15 signees - stepping int...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news