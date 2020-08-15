HokieHaven - Raheem Blackshear denied immediate eligibility

Raheem Blackshear denied immediate eligibility
For the time being, Virginia Tech will head into the 2020 season without one of its incoming transfer on the field. Former Rutgers running back Raheem Blackshear, who redshirted the 2019 season in Piscataway, will not be immediately eligible.
Chat about this story and all things Hokies and Hokie recruiting on our premium message board, The Gobbler!
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news