 HokieHaven - Raheem Blackshear denied immediate eligibility
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-08-15 07:13:26 -0500') }} football Edit

Raheem Blackshear denied immediate eligibility

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Editor
@sullivti
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

For the time being, Virginia Tech will head into the 2020 season without one of its incoming transfer on the field. Former Rutgers running back Raheem Blackshear, who redshirted the 2019 season in Piscataway, will not be immediately eligible.

Chat about this story and all things Hokies and Hokie recruiting on our premium message board, The Gobbler!

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}