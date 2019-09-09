Pro Football Focus: Hokie grades from a close win over ODU
Virginia Tech's season-opener ended with a thud. However, there were some solid performances. How did Pro Football Focus grade out the individuals?
PFF grades every play on every play, and comes away with a score out of 100.
Overall, Virginia Tech ended with a 72.1 grade on offense (No. 80 nationally), and a 66.7 on defense (No. 74 nationally).
Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news