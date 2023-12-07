Virginia Tech is looking for Ol talent in the Transfer Portal. The Hokies will be losing some, as well. Redshirt freshman Johnny Dickson plans to leave the program after the Military Bowl.

Dickson is a 757 native (military family) who played his high school ball in South Texas. A three-star in the 2021 class, he opted to return home for his college ball. After playing just 19 snaps across three games as a reserve offensive lineman this year, though, he'll try to spend his final three years somewhere that has a clearer path to the field.

With the playing time for deep reserves going to classmate Johnny Garrett, true freshman Layth Ghannam, and Gardner-Webb transfer Clayton Frady, Dickson is likely at least a year from a serious challenge for a starting position. The 6-3, 295-pounder joins a handful of other teammates - most, like him, facing an uphill battle to playing time - in planning to participate in preparations for the Military Bowl before departing the program.