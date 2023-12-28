After the Military Bowl victory, the Hokies' offseason roster shifts continue. The latest player to enter the Transfer Portal is Jack Hollifield.

The 6-3, 303-pounder arrived at Virginia Tech as an OLB/DE tweener, but given his frame, quickly switched to offensive line and has been at that position all three of his years as a Hokie.

He played just 25 total snaps over the past two years (following a redshirt in 2021), and is hoping to find somewhere with a clearer path to playing time - center Kaden Moore returns as a senior next year (and has a Covid season available should he choose to use it the following season).

The younger brother of former Tech linebacker Dax Hollifield (2018-22), Jack's career didn't pan out the same way, but given his tough path to the field, the Hokies' primary loss is on an emotional, rather than on-field level.