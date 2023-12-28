Portal outgoing: Jack Hollifield
After the Military Bowl victory, the Hokies' offseason roster shifts continue. The latest player to enter the Transfer Portal is Jack Hollifield.
The redshirt sophomore center entered the Portal Thursday morning.
The 6-3, 303-pounder arrived at Virginia Tech as an OLB/DE tweener, but given his frame, quickly switched to offensive line and has been at that position all three of his years as a Hokie.
He played just 25 total snaps over the past two years (following a redshirt in 2021), and is hoping to find somewhere with a clearer path to playing time - center Kaden Moore returns as a senior next year (and has a Covid season available should he choose to use it the following season).
The younger brother of former Tech linebacker Dax Hollifield (2018-22), Jack's career didn't pan out the same way, but given his tough path to the field, the Hokies' primary loss is on an emotional, rather than on-field level.
