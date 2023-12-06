The Hokies' roster will be down a slot receiver. Rising senior Da'Wain Lofton will try to continue his career elsewhere.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler !

The 5-11, 190-pounder was initially a three-star in the 2021 recruiting class. The Dallas-area native stuck with VT through the coaching change at the end of his freshman year - though the current staff does not have the same breadth of connections to the Lone Star State that the previous group did.

He caught 35 passes for 410 yards and three touchdowns over the course of his three seasons in Blacksburg - with a chance to add even more production in the Hokies' Military Bowl matchup with Tulane. He also returned two kicks for 35 yards this Fall.

Lofton's inconsistency has hampered his ability to play a larger role in the offense, and with the arrival of Middle Tennessee State transfer Jaylin Lane this Fall, Lofton's role was further reduced.