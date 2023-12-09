The Hokies' top-line talent at the running back position meant few carries for reserves this year, and now Chance Black becomes the second of those reserves to announce his departure from Virginia Tech.

The 6-1, 190-pounder carried the ball just six times as a redshirt sophomore, gaining 22 yards. That was a step back from 42 carries the previous year (when the Hokies didn't have consistent health and production from running backs), and this was also the first season he didn't factor heavily into the kick return game, as well. A native of Roebuck, S.C., Black played one year under the previous VT coaching staff before weathering the transition to the Pry administration the past two seasons.

With the emergence of North Carolina A&T transfer Bhayshul Tuten, plus the mobility of quarterback Kyron Drones, there simply weren't many carries to go around. He joins Bryce Duke in exiting the position room for the Orange and Maroon.

Ironically, the departures of backup running back put the Hokies in position to need to pick up running back talent from the Transfer Portal, and while it's possible they upgrade (Tuten himself was a clear upgrade over the players who earned starting time in 2022), it's tougher to fill spots down the depth chart with guys willing to earn a smaller piece of the pie. If Tuten exits for the NFL - something he has left open as a possibility - the Hokies will be looking to completely rebuild the RB room (or potentially convince one of Black and Duke to stay).