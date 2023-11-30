The Hokies' Transfer Portal season begins with another member of the current team planning to depart. Sophomore running back Bryce Duke will enter the NCAA Transfer Portal when it opens, according to Hokie Haven 's Tyler Bannerman.

Duke was used sparingly in his two years in Blacksburg, with 18 carries for 59 yards as a freshman, and 11 for 69 yards this Fall. With lead backs Bhayshul Tuten and Malachi Thomas both in possession of at least one more year of college eligibility, it is hard to see Duke seizing a bigger role next season.

The staff never did find a way to best-use the skillset of the onetime three-star prospect out of Leesburg (Va.) Tuscarora. A massively productive high school player - Duke ran 286 times for 2575 yards (9.0 per carry) and 32 rushing touchdowns, and caught 25 passes for 261 yards (10.4 per reception) and five touchdowns as a senior - he was unable to make the most of his pass-catching ability in college (five receptions for 48 yards and a touchdown), and the between-the-tackles running he was able to do happened almost exclusively in blowouts.

Duke picked Virginia Tech over Duke, Rutgers, and several Group of Five teams in high school, and will likely have a number of middle-tier Power-5 programs in the mix in his re-recruitment. He is the second Hokie to enter the Portal, following tight end Dae'Quan Wright.