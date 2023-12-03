While most of Virginia Tech's offers in the Transfer Portal have been to trench players, one in the secondary has an opportunity: WKU cornerback Upton Stout.

The 5-9, 185-pounder was originally a two-star prospect in the Class of 2020. A product of Houston (Texas) North Shore, he picked North Texas, where he played in 2020 and for four games in 2021 before opting to sit out the remainder of the season to preserve his redshirt as he entered the Transfer Portal. He has played the past two seasons at WKU. He has two years to play two, including his Covid year, as a grad transfer at his next stop.

WKU has had a solid pass defense this year, coming in No. 41 in efficiency (125.8), though Stout missed the middle portion of the season with injury, so he was not on the field for most of the team's worst performances (and it's not exactly fair to ding him for the Toppers' being lit up by Ohio State).

Despite missing nearly half the season, Stout finished 13th in the regular season for tackles on the WKU roster with 29, and he also recorded one interception (returned for a 53-yard TD), broke up eight passes, and caused an eye-popping four fumbles on the year.

Boston College, Cincinnati, Houston, Ole Miss, Pitt, USC, Washington State, and West Virginia are the Power-5 teams that have entered the mix for him so far.