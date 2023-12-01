Virginia Tech has offered a second outgoing transfer from the San Diego State offensive line. Guard Cade Bennett has picked up a Hokies offer in the Transfer Portal.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler !

Originally from Scottsdale, Ariz., Bennett picked Oklahoma State in the 2020 class, and played two years in Stillwater before heading to sunny SoCal. He has started each of the past two seasons and was a second-team all-conference performer this Fall.

He was the team's best pass-blocker, and about equal with fellow offered teammate Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson for an SDSU line that was just OK - as previously noted, the Aztecs have been middling in protection, and below-average in rushing (65th, 81st, and 86th in yards per rush 2021-23). Bennett played nearly every meaningful snap at left guard for the Aztecs.

Because of the Covid year and a 2021 redshirt at OK State, Bennett has two years of eligibility to play two. Arizona State, Cal, Mississippi State, Oregon State, and UCF are among the other programs in pursuit.