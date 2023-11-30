Offensive line is a Portal priority for the Virginia Tech coaching staff, and San Diego State tackle Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson has snagged an opportunity from the Orange and Maroon.

A 2019 two-star out of Harbor City (Calif.) Narbonne, Crenshaw-Dickson picked the Aztecs over Arizona State. He redshirted as a true freshman and then saw just one game of action during the Covid year. He has been a three-year starter in the time since, though.

The Aztecs have been middling in protection, and below-average in rushing (65th, 81st, and 86th in yards per rush 2021-23). However, Crenshaw has been a mainstay at a tackle position when healthy, starting at RT as a redshirt sophomore, and LT the past two years (though he had to shift to the right side at times this year). He has consistently been an excellent pass protector and OK run blocker.

A grad transfer, he will have one year to play one at his next program. Cal, Louisville, Mississippi State, NC State, Purdue, and TCU are among the other programs that have issued hi an offer out of the Portal at this stage.