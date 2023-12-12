The Hokies missed on Kelvin Gilliam in the recruiting process. Could they correct that wrong out of the Portal? The Orange and Maroon have issued an offer to the outgoing Oklahoma defensive tackle.

Gilliam picked Oklahoma over Virginia Tech in the Class of 2021 (the Hokies' nadir when it came to in-state recruiting incompetence under the Justin Fuente staff), with Penn State and South Carolina among the finalists. The Richmond native attended Highland Springs High School, which has played a key role in the Hokies' return to recruiting power in the Commonwealth - including with incoming transfers like HSHS alum and former Old Dominion receiver Ali Jennings. The 6-3, 299-pound Gilliam played four games while redshirting in 2021, then was a rotation player a year ago. He made three tackles in six appearances this year to bring his total to 10 stops as a Sooner. He will have two years to play two wherever he ends up. Michigan State, Liberty, and Memphis are among those that have also offered since he entered the Portal.