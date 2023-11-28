The Hokies' efforts to re-energize the offensive line via the Transfer Portal continued today with an offer to an FCS standout. University of North Dakota tackle Easton Kilty has an opportunity in Blacksburg.

Originally a Class of 2020 prospect out of Stratford, Wisc., Kilty redshirted during the Covid-shortened 2020 season, and has started every game in the time since. Because his redshirt year does not count against his eligibility, he has two years to play one wherever he goes. The 6-5, 305-pounder missed just one snap for the Fighting Hawks this Fall, playing 695 reps at left tackle, two at left guard, and nine at right guard. At the FCS level, he's an elite performer, with PFF grading him as an 84.9 pass-protector and 78.9 run-blocker, both among the best in the Championship subdivision - No. 10 and No. 8 among full-time players, respectively. He was inexplicably a mere Honorable Mention all-Missouri Valley selection this Fall. Auburn, Boston College, Mississippi State, NC State, Oklahoma State, Purdue, and Texas Tech are the other Power-5 options that have already hopped into the mix since he entered the Transfer Portal.